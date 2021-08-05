Summer meals ‘help make ends meet’ at Northmor

NORTH BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Northmor Local Schools Food Service Director Nikki Morrison and her crew have had a busy summer. And they’re not finished yet.

“We deliver approximately 5,000 meals per week,” Morrison said. The Seamless Summer Option meals are free to anyone 18 and under in the household.

Each individual receives five breakfasts and five lunches with milk each week. The program runs through Aug. 23 for Northmor and Mount Gilead Schools. This is the second year for the program and the first year it has partnered with Mount Gilead.

The effort has been recognized and appreciated.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback from parents as they come through to pick up the meals for their children that this has really helped them make ends meet in their homes for this summer,” said Vicki Brubaker, one of the cooks who has helped prepare and package the meals.

April Bugbee, Nina Miley, Sandy Schaffeer, Julie Vanderkooi also have assisted.

“We have several sites for pick-up,” Morrison said.

Others in addition to Northmor Elementary School are the Perry Cook Memorial Library in Johnsville, Iberia ball field, Candlewood Lake and the Mount Gilead community meals and summer school for eight weeks.

“This year we have a pre-pack Seal-A-Meal system which provides a variety of meals that are oven-able or microwavable. We have pizza, mac and cheese, Asian chicken, tacos, hamburgers, beans and hot dogs. We also included vegetables and rice.”

Meals include fresh fruits and vegetables. Meals are packed and sealed on Monday, Tuesday and half-day on Wednesday.

“We have a positive, diligent crew who work so very hard to accommodate this busy schedule. Everyone understands the task at hand and do so with great hearts, blessing and serving our communities,” Morrison said.

Mount Gilead Kroger, Drug Mart and Dollar General in Iberia have donated bags for the meal delivery.

“That has really been a great help to us, when you’re preparing and delivering 5,000 meals a week,” Morrison said.

Morrison can be reached at morrison.nikki@northmor.k12.oh.us or 419-946-3946.

April Bugbee, Northmor Schools cook, brings meals to be delivered Monday, Aug. 2. It is part of the school’s Seamless Summer Option food program. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_225159913_10216562797497535_4088991813883189767_n.jpg April Bugbee, Northmor Schools cook, brings meals to be delivered Monday, Aug. 2. It is part of the school’s Seamless Summer Option food program. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel April Bugbee helps load food into a vehicle for home delivery in the Northmor Schools District. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_229509492_10216562796057499_241960154874452306_n.jpg April Bugbee helps load food into a vehicle for home delivery in the Northmor Schools District. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel