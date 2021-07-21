Driver who injured state trooper gets 8 years in prison

MOUNT GILEAD — A man who pled guilty to charges stemming from a 2019 crash that severely injured an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Michael Marchak pled guilty in April 2021 to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count each of receiving stolen property and driving under suspension.

Investigators say Marchak was under the influence of methamphetamine and driving the wrong way in a stolen van in June 2019 when he collided head-on with Trooper Jason Phillips, who had been dispatched on reports of an impaired driver on I-71 North.

He was sentenced to three years each for the aggravated vehicular assault charges, 18 months for receiving stolen property, and 180 days for driving under suspension. He has been credited 645 days time served in county jail.

Marchak agreed to accept the 8-year sentence for his guilty pleas in April. He will also lose his license for 3-10 years, according to court documents.

Trooper Phillips was hospitalized for two months and underwent intensive rehabilitation following the crash.

The swift actions taken by several motorists, first responders and medical professionals saved the then 23-year-old’s life, according to the patrol.

In November 2019 the OSHP recognized Phillips and those who helped save his life the night of the crash. Two members of the Morrow County EMS unit — Judy Ortiz and Adam Vanduzen — were recognized for their efforts.

