Shawshank Big Band returns to Gill House

GALION — The Shawshank Big Band returns to the Gill House East Porch Concert Series this Sunday, July 18.

Showtime is at 6 p.m. Organizers said the public is invited to hear a great big band playing some of the hits of the Swing Era.

The Shawshank Big Band is led by noted trombonist Damian Boyd.

The concert is free to the public. Freewill donations will be accepted. The donations will be split with the band and Preserving Galion, Inc. for the restoration of the Gill House. The public is asked to bring their lawn chairs and come sit on the east lawn of the historic Gill House.

Performing with the band in the reed section are Ron Hennin, Eric Fairhurst, Logan Hostetler, Christine Abramo, Julia Gutchall, and Karly Douglass. In the trumpet section are lead Rich Lindenmeyer, Marty Sawchak, Tyler Harris, and Brenda Treisch.

The trombone section includes Nick Edwards, Brian Treisch and Damian Boyd. The rhythm section includes Mike Yeager on piano and vocals, Crum on guitar, Ed Rindfleisch on bass, and Jason Kamp on drums.

Members of the band are from Galion and all over northeast Ohio and have played with many area bands.

The sponsor of the concert is Preserving Galion, Inc., the group that owns the historic Gill House and works on the restoration of the home. The historic Gill House was designed by Louis Kamper and during its history has entertained Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

The Shawshank Band was formed by Damian Boyd to showcase the music of the Swing Era. This will be the second appearance of the band at the Gill House with a completely different play list.

All are invited to hear this talented ensemble.

Concert set for July 18

