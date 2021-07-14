Two arrested following drug raid in Galion

GALION — Two people were arrested and law enforcement agents seized illegal drugs and cash during the raid of a Galion residence on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, members of the county’s Special Response Team (SRT) and agents from the METRICH Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:32 a.m. at a residence located at 476 Fifth Avenue in Galion. The early morning raid marked the culmination of a 3-month long investigation into alleged drug activity at the residence, according to law enforcement officials.

Agents arrested Shawn Kouns, age 49, and Teresa Howard, age 47, who were the targets of the investigation. Both Kouns and Howard will be facing drug-related charges. They are currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center in Bucyrus.

No information regarding arraignment or other hearings for Kouns and Howard was available on the Crawford County Municipal Court records website.

During the search of the property, Officers seized methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case and the reports about any further findings will be sent to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to the press release.

The Crawford County Special Response Team consists of deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Bucyrus, Crestline, Galion, and New Washington police departments, and members of the Galion and Bucyrus fire departments.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at METRICH at 419-52-CRIME or www.metrich.com.

Crawford County law enforcement agents arrested two people and seized drugs and cash following the early morning raid on Wednesday, July 14 of a residence at 476 Fifth Avenue in Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GAL071721_DRUG_BUST.jpg Crawford County law enforcement agents arrested two people and seized drugs and cash following the early morning raid on Wednesday, July 14 of a residence at 476 Fifth Avenue in Galion. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.