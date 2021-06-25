Flick Packaging Co. damaged by fire Thursday night

GALION — A longtime family business in Galion was damaged by fire on Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Flick Packaging Co., 340 South Columbus Street in Galion. Galion Fire Chief Phil Jackson said the cutting department at Flick’s was fully engulfed by fire when his department arrived on the scene. The cutting department is one of five buildings located at the Flick complex.

Jackson noted that the fire was initially difficult to reach, but firefighters had the blaze under control about an hour after they arrived. By 9:45 p.m., Jackson said fire crews were tamping down hot spots in the building.

The City of Galion reported that houses along South Market Street and surrounding areas were without electrical service due to the fire and service could continue to be interrupted throughout the day on Friday.

Flick Packaging Co. vice president and COO Erik Flick said company officials and employees were able to retrieve some equipment and other items from the building. He noted that the space where the cutting department is housed is also with lumber. Fork lifts and other equipment were retrieved.

No injuries were reported. None of the other buildings on the property were affected by the fire.

Founded in the 1930s, Flick Packaging Co. manufactures packing materials, wooden boxes, and heavy-duty cargo containers, according to the company’s website.

The following fire departments provided mutual aid to the battle the blaze at the Flick property: Bucyrus, Crestline, Iberia, Jefferson Township, Ontario, Shelby, and Whetstone Township.

