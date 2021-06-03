Good old summertime: Galion pool, splash park ready for new season

GALION — With sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast for this weekend, it looks like conditions will be perfect for the opening of the Heise Park pool on Saturday, June 5.

Andrea Wildenthaler, director of operations for the Galion Community Center YMCA, which operates the pool for the city, said the pool will be open this summer from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The splash park is open from 1 to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Wildenthaler said officials had to re-think all policies and procedures related to the pool. Since the State of Ohio lifted restrictions on June 2, life at the pool is expected to return to normal this summer.

“Some things we’ll keep, because a little sanitizing isn’t a bad thing, and some things we’ll get rid of like moving all the picnic tables out in the grass,” she said. “It’ll be nice for the guards, they won’t have to do as much cleaning. They didn’t complain, bless their hearts, but they sure did a lot extra last year compared to what they normally do. As far as the concession stand, everything had to be individually packaged, but that’s not going to be an issue. We can dial some of that back and I’m happy about that.”

Wildenthaler said she has a full crew employed to work at the pool this summer with 17 lifeguards, seven concession stand workers, and three splash park attendants.

“We are fully staffed for the summer,” she said. “I think about 75% of the staff is returning from last summer, so I’ve got a good solid core staff with great experience.”

City of Galion Communications Director Matt Echelberry said since last season, the city has made numerous repairs and upgrades to the swimming pool thanks to grant funding provided by the Egbert M. Freese Foundation. The city spent $24,272 to reseal wall joints in the pool, repaint the pool walls, and repaint the slide and mushroom shower. Repairs to the slide staircase cost $19,500, Echelberry said.

Season passes to the pool can be purchased at the YMCA.

Following is the fee schedule for Galion residents: Youth (5 and under) $42.50; Student (6-17) $50; Adult (18-54) $70; Senior (55+) $70; Family $110.

Following is the fee schedule for non-residents: Youth (5 and under) $85; Student (6-17) $100; Adult (18-54) $140; Senior (55+) $140; Family $175.

Following are the daily admission fee rates: Under age 6 $1; Under age 18 $3; Age 18-54 years $4; Senior (55+) $3; Adult (accompanying a child) $1.

“(The City of Galion) try to keep it extremely affordable,” Wildenthaler said. “It’s definitely lower than any other local pool in the area. They never increase it and try to make it cost-effective for all the families in Galion.”

Applications must be filled out with the payment due in full at the time of registration. Checks should be made payable to the Galion Center YMCA. Forms can be mailed Galion Community Center YMCA, 500 Gill Avenue, Galion 44833.

The pool information page on the City of Galion website outlines the rules and guidelines visitors must follow. Visitors must follow all posted safety rules and lifeguard instructions. The following rules must also be observed:

• Season Pass cards must be presented at the gate upon each visit.

• No pass card, no entry.

• Children ages six and younger must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older.

• If the air temperature is below 71 degrees, the pool will be closed.

For information or to book private parties at the pool, contact the Galion Community Center YMCA at 419-468-7754.

Information is also available on the City of Galion website galion.city.

