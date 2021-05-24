Galion’s Music in the Park back for Season 13

GALION — Thirteen will prove to be a lucky number in 2021.

“Season 13 of the Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel’s Music in the Park will be the shot in the arm that the Galion area needs to welcome summer to the area and fellowship to our hearts,” according to the organizers.

After the disappointing cancellation of the 2020 season, the popular concert series is back in Galion’s Heise Park band shell at 7 p.m. on on each Tuesday evening in June.

The series kicks off this year with Galion High School Jazz Band on June 1. The audition-only jazz band functions as part of the larger music program of the Galion school program. The program will focus on swing and “Big Band” style of music. Many of the students in the jazz band program go on to seek degrees in music performance and continue with music throughout their life.

On June 8, the series welcomes Oolong Gurus. The OG’s, founded by father-son team Brad Williams and Aaron Williams, perform original tunes which are a mix of rock, country and blues. Their fourth album “The Big Plate Diner” was released in 2018, followed by a live album in 2019 “Ooh, Live Gurus.” Their music has earned national radio and television performance time, and the group has toured the Eastern United States extensively.

Bullit is a band with members from Bucyrus and Galion. Founding member Larry Lovely has fronted the band for 50 years playing corporate events, weddings, reunions, clubs, and parties. They offer a variety of classic rock and roll styles spanning from the 50s to present chart toppers. Bullit will perform Tuesday, June 15 in the series.

Ballroom dance, swing, rumba, jazz, waltz, tango — and maybe even a polka — will be on the playlist Tuesday, June 22 when Project 75 takes the stage. Organized in 2011, Project 75 plays all across Central Ohio, and has proven to be a versatile band with female lead vocals, a great horn section, keyboards, bass, and drums. Come ready to dance to the eclectic tunes of Project 75.

Perennial Music in the Park favorite The Gatlin Show will close the series when they take the stage of the Heise Park band shell on June 29. Darryl and Andrea Gatlin have achieved major success in Nashville with two albums and countless tours alongside country stars like Reba McEntire, The Oakridge Boys, and Alabama. Andrea sings in six languages, and their song “No Sir” hit the Billboard Top 40 Hit List. The Gatlins now perform over 200 shows a year between Ohio and Florida.

“This is one of the strongest lineups of talent we have had for the concert series in several years” said Chuck Jackson, director of Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel. “We just hated to cancel the series last year, and are so ready to get out and welcome the community for some relaxation and fellowship.”

Music in the Park is an annual concert series held on Tuesday nights in the summer, free of charge, sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel. The free concerts encourage community spirit and networking with neighbors and friends, all of which are community values shared by the directors and staff of the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel is Galion’s professional full-service funeral care center, operating their own crematory division. Lawn seating is available (bring a blanket), and lawn chairs are encouraged. For information about the concert series, contact Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Funeral Home 419-468-1424.

In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Activity Center at 135 North Liberty Street, Galion.

Music in the Park returns for Season 13 this June at the Heise Park ban shell. Free concerts will be presented at 7 p.m. each Tuesday in June. Music in the Park is sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_GAL052621_MUSIC_PARK.jpg Music in the Park returns for Season 13 this June at the Heise Park ban shell. Free concerts will be presented at 7 p.m. each Tuesday in June. Music in the Park is sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel. Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel

Free concert series begins June 1 at Heise Park band shell