Galion Community Foundation presents scholarships to local students

GALION — The Galion Community Foundation (GCF) held a special, invitation-only ceremony to award more than 20 scholarships to Galion High School seniors on Monday. The amount of scholarships presented during the evening totaled more than $43,000.

Graduating Galion seniors who received scholarships included: Marley Adams (Edna Price Beck Scholarship); Hannah Daniels (Edna Price Beck Scholarship); Mara Winbigler (Edna Price Beck Scholarship); Carter Keinath (The William & M.J. Bradfield Scholarship); Olivia Miller (The William & M.J. Bradfield Scholarship); Kayden Caudill (Miller Carter Memorial Scholarship for North Central State College and Juanita Wagner Memorial Scholarship); Lydia Ackerman (Miller Carter Memorial Scholarship); Amara Ratcliff (A.M. Carter Memorial Scholarship for Pioneer Career and Technology Center and Juanita Wagner Memorial Scholarship); Simon Shawk (The Class of 1950 Scholarship); Matthew McMullen (Galion Community Foundation General Scholarship); Leah Hall (The Galion Jaycees Senators Scholarship); Kaisey Speck (Captain William F. Unckrich Scholarship); Kayla Hardy (Ethel Volk Koeckert Scholarship); Nathaniel Ivy (Dr. Bernard Mansfield Scholarship); Gabby Kaple (Freese/Burgess Scholarship); Kelly Baker (George & Eunice Ronk Veterinary Medicine); Grace Murphy (Juanita Wagner Memorial Scholarship).

The GCF also awarded two additional scholarships to area students. The Bils-Frombaugh Scholarship was awarded to Levi Hartschuh, a graduating senior from Wynford High School and Wynford FFA member.

“Every year we receive outstanding scholarship applications from the graduating seniors, and this year was no exception,” said GCF board member Dr. Sandra Powell. “We are pleased to present these awards annually and look forward to the great things these students will achieve.”

The Galion Community Foundation is a permanent, charitable foundation established to improve the quality of life for the area’s citizens. The foundation is designed to assist youth and recreational activities, education, health and human services, the arts, cultural and civic programs, environmental improvement projects, and other valuable area activities and services.

“I want to thank the Galion Community Foundation for their unwavering support of Galion seniors for more than 60 years,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “Each year, our graduating classes receive an exceptional amount of scholarship dollars, and it all starts with the support of local organizations, like the GCF, and countless others.”

The Galion Community Foundation (GCF) was formed in 1957 and is a charitable organization pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. All donations are tax deductible.

For information about the Galion Community Foundation, visit galioncommunityfoundation.org.

