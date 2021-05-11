Rodriguez named new chief of Galion Police

GALION — A longtime veteran of the Galion Police Department has been appointed its new chief. Marc Rodriguez was selected following a formal testing process.

Rodriguez replaces Chief Brian Saterfield, who retired last week after nearly 17 years leading the Galion Police Department.

According to a biography of the new chief supplied by the City of Galion, being a law enforcement officer has been a lifelong calling for Rodriguez. After meeting a Mansfield Police officer while attending a Safety Town at age five, Rodriguez determined to become a police officer.

“Others before self” is the phrase Rodriguez used to describe his leadership philosophy and style. He noted that he serves by mentoring and coaching and believes that this style of leadership creates a more cohesive organization, according to his biography.

“The immediate goals for the department are to maintain, and continue building, the positive relationships within the community for which Chief Saterfield laid the foundation; filling vacant positions to get our team to full capacity with a focus on establishing a more diversified workforce; provide professional development for the police department personnel; and updating departmental policies and procedures to be in line with current best practices,” Rodriguez said.

“Best in Class” is what the Galion Police Department will continue to strive towards, he noted.

Rodriguez began his law enforcement career in 2000 when he was hired as a patrol officer by the Galion Police Department. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2010 and most recently has served in the position of detective lieutenant supervising the Special Investigations Unit. He has been active in the METRICH Drug Task Force and has, for more than a decade, served as a member of the United States Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force-Richland County Division. He has also served as a board assessor for promotional exams for the Marion Police Department.

“It’s really been a great collaboration with the METRICH task force and the United States Marshals Service,” he said. “I’ve developed some really great relationships with the officers involved in METRICH and here in Crawford County. The Marshals Task Force is is an invaluable resource to the department. Great group of guys. There’s been great value in that partnership. We’ve been able to advance some of our training and also our job skills and knowledge through different types of training the Marshals Service has provided at no cost to us.”

Rodriguez said the opportunity to “engage with the community” and being part of the detective bureau have been his favorite aspects of working at the Galion Police Department.

“Chief Saterfield’s always been big on building relationships with the community. We’ve always had positive responses and interactions,” he said. “The detective bureau is the voice for those that don’t have a voice or might be too young. There’s real satisfaction in closing cases for people who have been victimized.”

Rodriguez obtained his state certification from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. While attending, he was presented with an award of excellence for defensive driving and tactics. He went on to earn an associate’s degree in applied science from North Central State College, majoring in criminal justice. He graduated with honors.

Rodriguez and his wife reside in Richland County. He said they enjoy day trips to Lake Erie, listening to local bands, weekend getaway vacations, spending time with family and friends, and finding the best burger and pizza restaurants in and around Ohio. He attends an annual golf outing fundraiser for Newhope Industries and plans to devote more time to learning the game and improving his golf swing.

