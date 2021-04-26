Galion Community Foundation awards $115,800 in grant funds

GALION — The Galion Community Foundation (GCF) held its annual meeting on April 6 and awarded grants to 12 applicants, approved the distribution of funds earmarked by donors to area organizations, and set amounts for the scholarships administered by the Foundation.

Galion Community Foundation distributed more than $115,800.

Grants totaling $8,225 were awarded to the following applicants:

• Come Home to Galion (Santa Parade and other Dec. 4, 2021 events) — $1,000

• CONTACT of Crawford County (publicity materials) — $300

• Galion Cemetery Association (stump removal program) — $500

• The Galion Historical Society (brochure about a new facility) — $500

• Galion Council of Religious Education (after-school club materials) — $300

• Galion Community Center YMCA (modular play unit for infant room) — $725

• Pickle Run Committee (July 2-3, 2021 celebration) — $1,000

• The Galion Golden Age Club, Inc. (advertising and operations) — $500

• Preserving Galion, Inc. (Gill House dining room restoration) — $2,250

• Girls Summer Softball (sponsorship) — $550

• Galion Historical Society (sponsorship) — $500

• Galion High School (spring musical/film) — $100

The Foundation approved a total of $37,408.26 worth of distributions from specified accounts created by and earmarked through donor requests for the dispersal to or the reinvestment in the following accounts:

• Center YMCA from the Virginia Boyd Shafer Fund (programming) — $30,000

• Center YMCA from the Ruth Ann Duvall Fund (youth memberships) — $274.01

• Fairway/Waycraft from the U.C.T. Fund (programs/operations) — $159.35

• Galion Public Library from James Melvin Boyer Fund (books and activities) — $888.18

• New Washington Band from New Washington Towne Band Fund (music, etc.) — $832.30

• The Angell Family Account — Galion Public Library music collection — $1,000

• The Galion Theatre Endowment Fund — $335.37

• The Synergy Committee for Connections Weekend — $1,376.88

• The Wheatcraft Presidential Classroom Fund (HOBY Program) — $283.13

• The Galion Public Library Endowment Fund — $2,066.40

• The Galion Alumni Association — $192.64

The Galion Community Foundation Board also approved serving as a co-sponsor for a Galion Community Theatre production ($500) and will continue to lend support to Galion City Schools activities by contributing to the football and basketball game programs, the yearbook, and the spring musical ($100 each).

Twenty-one scholarships totaling $70,254.15 were also approved:

• The Miller Carter Memorial Scholarship (high school graduate studying business, science, engineering, or medicine — $4,000 ($1,000/year for 4 years)

• A.M. Carter Memorial Scholarship — PCTC graduate — $1,000 ($500/year for 2 years)

• The William F. Unckrich Memorial Scholarship (1 year) — $3,000

• The Ethel Volk-Koeckert Scholarship (1 year) — $1,200

• The Edna Price Beck Scholarship (3 awarded, $2,100 for 1 year) — $6,300

• The Phillip Bunyard Scholarship (1 year) — $1,000

• The Class of 1950 Scholarship (1 year) — $500

• The Galion Community Foundation General Scholarship (1 year) — $3,000

• The Kevin Cass Memorial Scholarship (Awarded during winner’s second year) — $1,000

• The Fox Family Scholarship (1 year/Galion, Northmor, Colonel Crawford) — $1,000

• The Galion Jaycees Senator’s Scholarship (1 year) — $1,000

• The M.J. Bradfield Scholarship (2 awarded, $1,100 each for 1 year) — $2,200

• The Chad Thomas Grix Scholarship — Galion H.S. music student (1 year) — $1,000

• Georgia (Wilt) Roads Memorial Scholarship (Colonel Crawford student) — $1,000

• The Dr. Bernard Mansfield Scholarship (Galion Historical Society) — $1,000

• The Ronk Veterinary Medicine Scholarship (Crawford County student currently studying/planning to study veterinary medicine; 1 year) — $500

• The Bils-Frombaugh Scholarship (Wynford High School graduate participating in FFA program; 1 year) — $900

• The Juanita Wagner Memorial Scholarship (2 awarded, $3,333.24 for 1 year; 1 awarded $3,333.34 for 1 year) — $10,000

• The Freese-Burgess Scholarship for Women in Engineering (Galion High School) — $29,654.15

• Byron D. Smith Memorial Scholarship — TBD

The Galion Community Foundation Board will host a scholarship reception at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10 in the Galion High School Cafetorium. Dr. Sandra Powell will serve as the emcee for the evening. Recipients of scholarships managed by the Galion Community Foundation will be recognized by donors or their representatives or members of the Galion Community Foundation Board. Safety protocols (masks, social distancing, etc.) will be observed.

Formed in 1957, the Galion Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization which administers 50 accounts. Since 2001, the Foundation has distributed more than $1 million through scholarships to area students and grants and directed payments to local charities and organizations.

For more information about the Galion Community Foundation, to make a donation to a current account, or to establish a fund, visit galioncommunityfoundation.org.

To arrange for a speaker at a meeting, contact Dan Shealy, chairman, at 419-468-4849; Dr. Sandra Powell, vice chair, at 419-569-6961; Cathy Moneysmith, treasurer, at 419-559-4021; or David E. Spraw, secretary, at 419-468-2638.

Like The Galion Community Foundation page on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_GALION-COMMUNITY-FOUNDATION-LOGO.jpg

Foundation scholarship reception set for May 10

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.