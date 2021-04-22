Avita Health System now using CardioMEMS devices to treat patients

GALION — Avita Health System has achieved another cardiology milestone as the first critical access hospital in the United States to implant the CardioMEMS HF System to treat heart failure patients.

This device allows Avita’s cardiology team to monitor a patient’s cardiac pressures remotely and provide real-time treatment to improve outcomes in those suffering from congestive heart failure (CHF). The first device was implanted at Galion Hospital on April 14 by Interventional Cardiologist Michael Davis, M.D., M.B.A.

“The CardioMEMS HF System demonstrated a 57% decrease in heart failure hospitalizations and there is no question that patients in the community will benefit from this therapy,” explained Dr. Michael Davis, Medical Director of Cath Lab Services at Avita Health System. “I am very proud of the Avita Heart team, and I am pleased to be part of an outstanding organization that supports the delivery of advanced cardiovascular services in the community.”

Approximately 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a chronic, progressive condition that occurs when the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in the body. Common symptoms include: shortness of breath during daily activities or when lying down, feeling tired or weak, and weight gain with swelling the in the feet, legs, ankles, or stomach.

The CardioMEMS HF System is a safe, reliable way to help monitor patients’ heart failure, significantly reduce hospitalizations, lower mortality rates, and improve quality of life. The system is FDA approved and covered by some insurance plans. Patients are

implanted with a tiny, 15mm sensor in one of their pulmonary arteries (PA) through a minimally-invasive procedure. This paperclip-sized device allows Avita’s cardiologists to monitor PA pressure and receive real-time notifications when there are changes – an early indicator of the onset of worsening heart failure. With this proactive approach, medications and other treatments can be adjusted before symptoms are reported.

“The advancement in technologies to remotely monitor patients for both systolic and diastolic heart failure is a true breakthrough in the care of heart failure patients to lower mortality rates and improve quality of life,” stated Dr. Raymond Benza, Director of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine and Bob and Corrine Frick Chair for Heart Failure at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “It is a true milestone and CHF management achievement that services like this are offered locally through Avita Health System.”

In addition to CardioMEMS devices, Avita also specializes in the implantation and long-term monitoring of heart rhythm monitors, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and pacemakers, including the world’s smallest pacemaker – The Micra™ Transcatherer Pacing System.

“Our cardiology services have grown immensely over the past 5 years,” added Jerome Morasko, President/CEO of Avita Heath System. “We have 7 cardiologists who serve our communities, as well as 2 interventional cath labs with 24/7 lifesaving heart attack care, a cardiac device clinic, and a DVT clinic. We know the value of providing advanced heart care locally, and we’re pleased to offer all of these services, plus CardioMEMS device implantation. This is a life-changing technology for patients with heart failure.”

