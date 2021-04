The calendar says late April, but the weatherman says snow is coming tonight across north central Ohio.

Rain and snow expected this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Snow accumulating 1-3 inches.

Snow showers early Wednesday with sunshine and a high near 40. Additional snow accumulations less than 1 inch.

Parts of our area, mainly west and northwest, are already under freeze watches and warnings for early Wednesday morning.

