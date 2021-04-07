Galion Police identify deceased man found on Wednesday

Galion Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release issued by the police department, dispatchers received a call at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday stating that the body of a man had been discovered near the CSX railroad tracks south of the crossing located on Sherman Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers found the man’s body in a tree-lined area located east of the railroad tracks.

The deceased was later identified as Joseph Gerster, age 46, Galion. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Investigators were not able to make that determination on Wednesday.

“The case remains under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Gerster,” Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield said in the press release.

Saterfield said the Crime Scene Unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to process the area. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Crestline Police Department, CSX Police Department, and the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

