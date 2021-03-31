2021 Destination Mansfield-Richland County visitor guide released

MANSFIELD — Destination Mansfield-Richland County has released its new 2021 visitor guide.

In a major shift forward in how Mansfield and Richland County are presented, the local tourism marketing agency reimagined, redesigned and reformatted the guide. The new magazine-sized visitor guide showcases the best of Richland County’s vibrant communities in transformed storytelling with concise articles and stunning photography that entertain and educate the reader.

The new Destination Mansfield visitors guide will be distributed via travel information centers across Ohio and is now available via DestinationMansfield.com.

“Our goal was to create a lifestyle publication that resonates with readers and positions the area in a truly intriguing fashion while showing potential visitors the unique experiences that await them,” said Destination Mansfield-Richland County President Lee Tasseff. ”This new generation of visitor guide helps us continue our work of elevating the profile of Richland County to any visitor. We are happy to feature Kingwood Center Gardens on the cover.”

It was noted that Kingwood was on the cover of the 2020 version, but the vast majority of those guides went unused thanks to the pandemic.

The eye-catching new community marketing piece can also be used by recruiters and local economic development organizations as a promotional tool to entice potential investors, new businesses and other targets to the area.

The 2021 visitor guide was developed in partnership with Great Lakes Publishing whose award-winning and respected publications include Ohio Magazine, Sip, Cleveland Magazine and Ohio’s official state travel guide.

“This new partnership is a demonstration of Destination Mansfield-Richland County’s capacity to build new promotional tools in anticipation of the new community brand that is expected to be unveiled this fall,” added Tasseff. “We are pleased with the result of our joint efforts on the publication and we look forward to a prosperous year for our local tourism industry.”

Digital copies of the 2021 visitor guide are available at DestinationMansfield.com.

