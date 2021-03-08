BV grad dies after alleged hazing incident

BOWLING GREEN — An investigation is under way after a Buckeye Valley High School graduate died as a result of an alleged hazing incident during an off-campus activity at last week Bowling Green State University.

Stone Foltz, 20, a member of the Buckeye Valley High School Class of 2019 who was studying business at Bowling Green, died Sunday at a Toledo-area hospital. The university and the Bowling Green Police Division are investigating Foltz’s death, the school reported.

The Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green reports that the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was placed on interim suspension for the alleged hazing activity, which took place off campus and allegedly involved alcohol. As a result of the suspension, the taking new members and all social events for the four Greek councils at Bowling Green has also been suspended.

Sean Alto, the attorney representing Foltz’s family issued a statement Sunday night and asked that respect and consideration be given to Foltz’s family.

“The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy,” Alto said. “He was a beloved son, brother and grandson. At this time we are gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death and we have no interest in commenting on speculation. However, we do ask that you please show respect and consideration for Stone’s family. Despite their unbearable grief, they agreed to donate Stone’s organs so that others may have a second chance at life.”

Andy Miller, superintendent at Buckeye Valley, issued a statement over the weekend on behalf of the district.

“Stone Foltz was a beloved member of the Buckeye Valley High School Class of 2019,” Miller said. “He was a student-athlete but more importantly Stone was a friend to everyone who was blessed to know him. The Buckeye Valley community mourns the loss of this amazing young person and we stand ready to support the Foltz family in the days ahead.”

Bowling Green President Rodney Rogers described Foltz as “a kind, selfless person with a great sense of humor” in an email to the school’s community.

“We mourn his tragic loss and share in his family and friends’ sorrow,” Rogers said. “… Over the next week, Greek student leaders, along with our staff, will shape the framework of these plans to provide for increased accountability and to ensure hazing has no place at Bowling Green State University. We will also increase our work with our Greek national headquarter offices on safety and anti-hazing efforts.”

The Bowling Green Sentinel-Tribune reported the university is pursuing its own student code of conduct investigation, including both the fraternity and students involved and reported that the university will also be reviewing all other student organizations.

“Hazing is a national problem going beyond fraternities and sororities,” Rogers said. “BGSU has put in safeguards, policies, protocols and processes, and support services to combat hazing. We remain committed to improving, even working to address off-campus and nonsanctioned events. We will step up our efforts — increasing education, enhancing support and reporting outlets, reviewing internal processes, evaluating recruitment structures, and elevating outreach and communication campaigns.”

Foltz https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/03/web1_Foltz.jpg Foltz