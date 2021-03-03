Spruce up for spring, summer

GALION — Gearing up for the upcoming spring and summer seasons, the Galion Pickle Run Festival Committee continues to look for organizations that are willing to volunteer some of their time to spruce up the flower beds in Heise Park and other areas around the city.

Sarah Capretta, who is a member of the committee, said they have 19 flower beds in Heise Park and 18 of them have been adopted out already. However, she did note that the four islands on the square can also be adopted by an organization or family who would like to tend to the areas this year.

Capretta said those adopting out gardens are responsible for taking care of the plots May 1 through Nov. 1. This includes planting flowers, pulling weeds, watering plots, and basically keeping their garden area attractive throughout the seasons.

“We had a great response this year,” Capretta noted. “There are a lot of groups and organizations that have stepped up to adopt the beds. We’re going to do a spring cleanup, summer maintenance and a fall cleanup and they are able to do planting of flowers and all that. We’re really trying to spur community pride and beautification with different organizations and businesses that have the capacity to give back and come out and volunteer their time. It’s kind of a fun way for organizations to kind of put their mark on the community and make the flower beds their own and make it look nice.

“I’m really excited about it because this year we have a little bit more time to plan,” she said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what everybody does and the creativity they bring to the park. There are going to be over 100 people volunteering their time down here at the park. This year we’re hoping groups are adopting these beds with the hopes of coming back next year and the year after and really take pride in building on what they’ve done in the previous years. It’s a one year agreement they are signing with us, but we’re hoping they continue to come back.”

Anyone interested in adopting a flower bed can contact Capretta through the Pickle Run Facebook page, email or by calling 567-393-6446.

Volunteers from the Galion Primary/Intermediate PTO cleaned up this flower bed at Heise Park last summer. Pickle Run Festival organizers are once again seeking volunteers to help clean up Heise Park and other areas around the city for the 2021 event. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/03/web1_GAL030321_HeisePark-01.jpg Volunteers from the Galion Primary/Intermediate PTO cleaned up this flower bed at Heise Park last summer. Pickle Run Festival organizers are once again seeking volunteers to help clean up Heise Park and other areas around the city for the 2021 event. Submitted photo | Pickle Run Festival Committee

Beautification plans underway

By Jodi Myers AIM Media Midwest

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.