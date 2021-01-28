Galion City Council conducting public survey about proposed Freese Center

GALION — Galion City Council is currently conducting a survey to gauge public interest in the proposed Freese Center athletic complex.

According to The City of Galion website, planning for the regional athletic facility began in 2015. The Crawford Partnership for Education & Economic Development and the Galion Mayor’s Office have been collaborating on the project since then. In 2019, the Galion Port Authority purchased land for the facility near the junction of U.S. 30 and Ohio 598.

The survey is available online through the SurveyMonkey website (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LYCSXF3) and on The City of Galion website (http://www.galion.city/). A link to the survey is also available on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City officials said a copy of the survey will be mailed to local residents along with their February utility bill.

According to the survey description, Galion City Council is “asking for citizens to provide input and feedback on the Freese Center Project. It is vital that Council Members and City Leadership hear the feedback of our community so that we can make the most informed decisions to support you.”

The following six points comprise the content of the survey:

1. On a scale of 1-10 rate what your understanding of how the Freese Center will benefit the quality of life for Citizens of Galion.

2. On a scale of 1-10 rate what your understanding of how the Freese Center will impact city finances, economic growth, and tax dollars spent.

3. Generally, do you support this project?

4. Is there any additional information that could be presented to help you understand this project and make an informed decision about your support of the project.

5. How could the city best share information with residents and take questions about the project? Examples would be: Virtual Town Hall, Question and Answer Sessions with Council/Mayor/Freese Foundation, Email Inquiries, Etc.

6. Please share your name and contact information if you would like to be contacted regarding the responses to your survey or if you have additional questions or comments.

City officials have said that “no tax levies are being proposed” to fund the Freese Center.

The State Capital Bill has earmarked $500,000 to help fund construction of the complex. The U.S Department of Agriculture awarded a $50,000 grant to The Crawford Partnership for Education & Economic Development.

The Galion Port Authority recently proposed a $5 million bond sale to help fund the project.

