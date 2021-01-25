National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a 20-county area in northern Ohio.

Meteorolgists from the National Weather Service office in Cleveland said the advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The advisory area includes Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Marion, Morrow, Wyandot, Knox, Seneca, Huron, Holmes, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Hancock, Medina, Wayne, Stark, and Mahoning counties.

Forecasters said mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

Motorists should be aware that slippery road conditions could impact the morning commute.

Staff Report

Go to www.weather.gov for more information.

