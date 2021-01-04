Community Foundation awards $400,000 in grant funds

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently received $400,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding from the Crawford County Commissioners to distribute in the form of grants to local nonprofits negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible nonprofits that provided sufficient documentation could then be reimbursed for COVID related loss of income, expenses incurred because of COVID, and/or normal operational expenses that occurred during the program’s required timeline.

“These grant applications were much more tedious than the Foundation’s traditionally have been, both for the nonprofits and the reviewers,” said Lisa Workman, Foundation President. “But it was time well spent and so worth it for these organizations that have lost so much during the pandemic, at no fault of their own.”

Local non-profit organizations that received grants from the CARES Act include the following:

• Alpha Recovery — $37,845

• American Red Cross — $17,613

• Bucyrus Backpack Program — $1,812

• Bucyrus Little Theatre — $29,918

• Bucyrus Preservation Society — $9,639

• Community Outreach Meal Program of St. Joseph Church — $4,310

• Crawford County Arts Council — $10,447

• Crawford County Community Concert Association — $19,952

• Crawford Works — $35,091

• Galion Community Theatre — $21,417

• Humane Society Serving Crawford County — $16,794

• The Galion Historical Society, Inc. — $25,852

• YMCA of Bucyrus-Tiffin — $169,310

Workman said the Foundation’s vision is bridging philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

