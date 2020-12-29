Galion City Schools receives ‘No Kid Hungry’ grant

GALION — The Galion City Schools is excited to announce that its Food Service department has been named a recipient of a $20,000 grant from the Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign. The purpose of the grant is to support the department’s critical work in ending childhood hunger.

Specifically, the Galion Food Service department plans to use the grant funding to help offset the costs of several programs, as well as additional requirements to keep feeding students during the pandemic.

“This grant is going to help with our breakfast in the classroom program,” Food Service Director Lorie Pennington said. “We’re also planning to use these dollars to help ease the department’s financial burden caused by additional costs we’ve incurred to have the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to meet pandemic protocols to be able to serve students their meals.”

Pennington is also planning to use some of the funds to help offset expenses from expanding the department’s use of technology and make improvements to the Summer Meal Bus.

“We are recouping costs we incurred when we purchased additional scanners to make it easier for students to get through the meal line,” she said. “We would also like to get the Summer Meal Bus painted and possibly add WIFI capabilities to the bus.”

“The Galion City Schools is extremely fortunate to have Mrs. Pennington leading our Food Service department,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “This grant is another terrific example of how she works tirelessly to find additional funding to help provide healthy, nutritious meals to all students in our district!”

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_gcsd-no-kid-hungry-grant.jpg