Avita expands antibody infusion treatment

GALION — To help fight the COVID-19 virus, Avita Health System is expanding monoclonal antibody treatment by opening an infusion clinic at Galion Hospital for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are high-risk of developing severe illness.

“For almost a month, Avita’s emergency departments in Bucyrus, Galion and Ontario have been providing antibody infusion therapy,” Jerry Morasko, CEO/President of Avita Health System, stated in a press release. “Now we’re expanding services to an outpatient clinic at Galion Hospital, which will allow us to serve more patients in our communities.”

Monoclonal antibodies are a type of medication produced in a laboratory that can mimic the human immune system response to infection or other diseases. These particular medications are designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.

Avita is offering monoclonal antibody therapy as an outpatient treatment for individuals with recent COVID-19 diagnoses who have mild to moderate disease, but are at high risk for progressing to severe disease or hospitalization. Treatment is administered as an IV infusion over the course of one hour. Patients must meet specific criteria to quality for treatment and a doctor’s order is required.

The monoclonal antibody therapies used for the treatment of COVID-19 disease have been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the FDA, clinical studies of monoclonal antibody infusion have been shown to “reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo.”

“At Avita, we continue to focus on providing patients with a safe environment to receive medical care. We are dedicated to providing the most up-to-date care to our patients and making treatment available locally to the community,” said Morasko.

According to the press release, Avita Health System is dedicated to the health and safety of the community. Avita will continue to monitor hospital operations, assess the needs of the community, and take necessary COVID-19 precautions as the situation develops and new information emerges. For more information on Avita’s COVID-19 response efforts and safety measures, visit avitahealth.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_AVITA-LOGO.jpg