Operation CCS Christmas Drop underway

BUCYRUS — This is usually the time of year when people gather to celebrate the Christmas season. But as the Corona virus continues, many of those get togethers and parties have been canceled this year.

At Community Counseling Services (CCS) in Bucyrus, the employees traditionally hold a large Christmas party for several of their clients that is made complete with bowling, good food and gifts. As gatherings are limited to a small number of people because of Covid-19 this season, staff had to get creative to make sure these clients still have a happy holiday season.

Instead of a large party, staff at CCS are going to be Santa and his elves and travel door-to-door offering boxes of food and gifts to a number of their clients.

“The Christmas parties were so much fun and it’s so sad we can’t do that this year,” said Cindy Wallis, CCS Director. “So we’re doing something a little bit different this year. It’s called ‘Operation CCS Christmas Drop.’ There will be Santa and some of the other staff dressed up as elves and we’re going to go door-to-door and deliver presents and care packages with food to the clients. We’ll sing Christmas carols, but it’s not the same because they love getting together.

“For a lot of our clients, that’s their family, that’s their connections. A lot of them don’t get visits from other folks. They don’t get another Christmas so we were not going to let it not happen. We can’t do it the regular way we have, but it’s still going to happen, just in a different way.”

Wallis said they will be handing out the Christmas gifts and food boxes to around 45 clients the week of Christmas.

She noted people may make donations to the Christmas Drop and Wallis assured all donations would be given to the clients.

“Staff have been able to raise a few hundred dollars for the clients and we do get some funding from the ADAHM Board for our Christmas event, so that’s wonderful,” she said. “And we’ve received some private donations as well. Everything adds up and it all goes back to the clients.” Wallis said people may also donate non-perishable food, clothing like new socks and sweatshirts and they will make sure clients get those items as well.

For more information, people may call 419-562-2000 or drop off donations at CCS, which is located at 2458 Stetzer Road in Bucyrus.

By Jodi Myers For the Inquirer

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

