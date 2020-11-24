Colonel Crawford Local Schools going to remote learning Dec. 1-4

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford Local Schools is switching all of its students to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break.

Superintendent Todd Martin informed the district’s board of education during its meeting on Monday that students in the elementary, intermediate, and high school will participate in remote learning from Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 4. He said all students with physical disabilities will continue to engage in in-person classes.

Martin said he is in quarantine after coming into contact with a family member who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He noted that he has not been in contact with any members of the Colonel Crawford staff or student body.

Martin said the decision to extend remote learning to the entire district is a preautionary move due to the recent increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Crawford County.

All students are tentatively scheduled to return to in-person classes on Monday, Dec. 7, Martin said.

Crawford County Public Health reported Monday that there are 289 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction. The report showed nine people currently hospitalized.

Colonel Crawford High School students have been engaged in remote learning since Nov. 19 and were scheduled to do so until after the Thanksgiving holiday break. That decision was made public on Nov. 17 after Principal Jake Bruner announced that a student had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases over a two-week period to three.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade were still taking classes in person.

