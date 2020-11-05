Galion City Schools passes renewal levy

GALION- Voters in the Galion School District gave an approving nod to the 7.73 mil, 5 year renewal levy request that was on the ballot Tuesday, passing the levy with 3,623 yes votes to 2,240 no votes.

Galion Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding couldn’t be happier and thanked the voters for their continued support.

“We’re certainly excited,” she said. “We’re very fortunate and thankful. Obviously, passage of the levy…this is the fourth time since 2001…so this will continue to provide $1.2 million to the district annually. That represents about 5.7-percent of our general fund operating budget. So obviously that is significant to the district.

“With these funds we continue to offer one-to-one technology, transportation that exceeds the state minimum, new curriculum, STEM opportunities, extra curricular and academic programing. So it impacts about everything we do in our district.”

Allerding said the district is fortunate to have the support of the community.

”Our community has always been very supportive and we appreciate that. We just try everyday to be as transparent as we can. Be positive, work hard and do good things for kids. So, we are certainly taking a collaborative approach and trying to communicate with our community and respond to needs and requests that they have,” she said.

“Luckily we’re fortunate our community has been supportive and we appreciate that. Our kids are doing great things and our community has been supportive so we’re grateful.”

Voters go to the polls at Galion High School on Tuesday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_b-110320j-GI-features_0023-1.jpg Voters go to the polls at Galion High School on Tuesday. Don Tudor for The Inquirer