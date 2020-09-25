Ontario knocks off Galion 28-0 in MOAC clash at Heise Park

GALION — The Galion Tigers couldn’t overcome the turnover bug Friday in a 28-0 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference loss to Ontario at Unckrich Stadium.

Four turnovers hampered the Tigers’ offense.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Warriors put 14 points on the scoreboard before halftime, on a 1-yard run by running back Jaylen Scott and a long-interception return by Owen Hatfield.

Scott scored on a second, 1-yard-run in the third quarter and Ontario quarterback Ethan Snyder capped off the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth period.

With the win, Ontario upped its record to 3-2 overall. The Warriors are 2-2 in the MOAC. They play Pleasant in the regular season finale next week.

Galion falls to 2-3 this season, and will finish the regular season next week, at home, vs. Lucas, which lost to unbeaten and MOAC leader Shelby on Friday.

In this COVID-19 affected season, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has determined that all high schools are eligible for the state playoffs this season. The playoffs will begin the week of Oct. 9.

