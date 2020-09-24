Colonel Crawford pork loin fundraiser Friday … after school, through kickoff

NORTH ROBINSON – ​ The Colonel Crawford FFA Chapter will have its annual Pork Loin BBQ on Friday, September 25. To keep everyone healthy, this year the meal will be to-go only, with curbside pick-up right outside the gym entrance. Food will be available right after school up until the 7 p.m. kickoff for the varsity football game against Buckeye Central. ​

For $8, the meal includes pork loin, dinner roll, applesauce, green beans, a dessert, and a can of pop or bottled water.The proceeds of the BBQ will go to cover costs for FFA members to participate in numerous state contests and online tests.

Some of the funds will also be used for the annual FFA banquet in the spring and for materials used in presenting Colonel Crawford second graders with a “Food For America” learning experience.

Colonel Crawford FFA advisor Josh Schieber said the students participate in all aspects of the experience.

“Our AgBusiness students created an estimate for the cost of the meal with several different choices of sides,” Schieber said. “They then discussed the pros and cons of the different sides and narrowed it down to two. They also created a marketing scheme and ads such as flyers, radio and school announcement commercials, and an all-call announcement to be sent out by Mr. Jake Bruner, our high school principal.”

He said the one thing that was different from previous year is, in order to follow COVID guidelines, students are not able to assist with the preparation of the pork loin. However, with masks and gloves, students will fill the to-go boxes and distribute to customers at the curbside pick-up site.

Schieber said this is a real growth opportunity for students.

“Each year, we have had some kind of small issue arise, and the best part of the BBQ is watching the students react to these issues,” he said. “It is always fun to see which students will take ownership of the BBQ and showcase their leadership skills, ability to delegate tasks and attempt to keep custo ers happy and wanting to return.”

Schieber said this year has been a stretch for everyone.

“The 2020 Pork Loin BBQ is yet another reminder that we can’t just do what we did last year. We must handle selling tickets and dealing with the public in ways we never have before.”

He expressed his gratitude to Superintendent Todd Martin, school administrators and the school board. He also thanked the Colonel Crawford community for their support and those who donated time and resources.

Volunteers from the Jefferson Township Fire Department have donated the use of a charcoal/wood cooker and will be cooking the pork loin. The Morrow County Pork Producers have volunteered the use of their pellet cooker, and Mr. Tom Blankenship will be helping cook and cut the loins.

Colonel Crawford Local Schools ​provides education to over 900 students from preschool through 12th grade.The district offers a curriculum with a wide range of electives and comprehensive courses of study in collegepreparatory, vocational and physical education programs. The district’s mission is ​to enable students to growacademically and socially by providing a safe, positive and challenging learning environment.