$2 million bond on rape charges against couple in Crawford County

BUCYRUS — A Bucyrus couple could spend the rest of their lives in prison after being arraigned this week on numerous counts of rape and other charges.

Chad Stander, 47, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree felony rape; two counts of second-degree felony corruption; one count of third-degree felony sexual battery; one count of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; one fourth-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking and two-fourth degree felony counts of receiving stolen property. His bond is $2 million.

Karla Stander, 45, has been indicted on four counts of first-degree felony rape, three counts of third-degree felony sexual battery; six counts of second-degree felony endangering children and four counts of third-degree felony endangering children. She is being held on a $2 million bond.

Other indictments included:

Brian Javens, possession of drugs (F-5).

Virgil L. Robinson, Jr., identity fraud (F-5).

Jessica L Stuckert, possession of drugs (F-5), possession of drug abuse instruments (M-2).

Michael Ray Keaton, failure to comply (F-3), endangering children (M-1).

Kevin Lammie, possession of drugs (F-3), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-4), possession of drug paraphernalia (MM).

Jared T. Parmley, possession of drugs (F-5).

Jonathan T. Delvecchio, domestic violence (F-3).

Jeremy Alspach, domestic violence (F-4).

Ceejay Harvey, domestic violence.

John Bowen, Jr., burglary (F-4).

Allen R. Henry, two counts of retaliation (F-3), aggravated menacing (M-1).

Jeremy A. Shafer, failure to comply (F-3), aggravated menacing (M-1), domestic violence (M-1).

Tabitha S. McVay, illegal conveyance (F-3).

Michelle Gasuras, illegal conveyance (F-3), possession of drugs (F-5).

Shawna D. Holman, four counts possession of drugs (F-5), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-4), possession of marijuana (MM).

Crystal Lee Polachek, possession of drugs (F-5), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-2), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-4).

Sydney A. Sowell-Toney, possession of drugs (F-5).

Trevor Gantz, possession of drugs (F-5), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-4), possession of marijuana (MM).

Tiffany N. Lewis, possession of drugs (F-5).

Sa’veon Marshall, possession of drugs (F-5).

Alexis Kouns, criminal non-support (F-5).

William Clark, criminal non-support (F-5).

Michael Tardina, possession of drugs, cocaine (F-5).

Carl Isom, possession of drugs, cocaine (F-5), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-4).

In total there were 25 cases arraigned, with 61 charges.

Twelve cases remain sealed, with 25 charges.

