Colonel Crawford’s Mason McKibben honored for academics, more

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford High School senior Mason McKibben has been honored by the ​College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program. McKibben ​​earned this recognition because of his academic achievements and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT.

As a National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program winner, the College Board will help McKibben connect directly to colleges around the country by sharing his achievements. David Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of TheCollege Board. said, “Mason has put in the effort and his future is bright. This recognition will help colleges see the potential and power of his curiosity and his commitment to learning.”

To be considered for the program, students must:

Take the PSAT/NMSQT in October of their junior year.

Achieve the minimum requested PSAT/NMSQT scores (qualifying level may vary by state each year).

Earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year.

Attend school in a rural area or small town.

“We are immensely proud of Mason’s achievements,” said Colonel Crawford superintendent Todd Martin. “He has already proven himself a leader inside and outside of school with his many activities, like athletics, band, performing arts, 4-H and more, on top of consistently maintaining outstanding grades.We are glad to see he is now reaping the rewards of his hard work and diligence.”

Colonel Crawford Local Schools ​provides education to over 900 students from preschool through 12th grade. The district offers a curriculum with a wide range of electives and comprehensive courses of study in college preparatory,vocational and physical education programs. The district’s mission is ​to enable students to grow academically andsocially by providing a safe, positive and challenging learning environment.

