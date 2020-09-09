Galion Primary School student, staff receive honors

GALION — Galion Primary School student Jackson Bowman and the team of Ginny Utz, Amanda Braen, Lindy Edgell, Laura Rigdon, and Amy Johnson were recognized by State Support Team (SST) 7 for their outstanding accomplishments during the 2019-2020 school year. This award is designed to honor students with disabilities for their talents and skills.

Jackson, now a kindergarten student, was nominated based on educator observations of characteristics and performance demonstrating recognition worthy behavior in one or more of the following areas: academic subjects, arts, extracurricular activity, sport, community involvement, community service, independent living skills, transition skills, social skills, or perseverance.

“We are so proud of Jackson and all the hard work he has put into his education,” Primary School Principal Katy Erlsten said. “This is a tremendous honor for Jackson, and his family, to receive this recognition.”

Educators and educator teams are nominated based on behavior that was deemed “above and beyond” in order to improve educational outcomes for students. Nominations are also based on the educators’ ability to collaborate with families, service providers, and others to improve educational outcomes for students.

“All of our teachers and staff do an amazing job working together to help our students reach their full potential,” Erlsten said. “This is a great honor for Ginny, Amanda, Lindy, Laura, and Amy for the work they did to help Jackson perform at his greatest potential.”

“Congratulations to Jackson and his team of educators for receiving this outstanding award from SST-7,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “I am proud of the work all of our staff does to help each Galion student succeed to their greatest potential!”

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_gcsd-jackson-bowman.jpg