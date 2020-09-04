Donaldson’s big night lifts Tigers over Harding, 30-6

GALION — Galion’s multi-faceted offense was on full display Friday night.

The Tigers’ run game, pass game, quick defense and special teams all played a role in a 30-6 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference win over Marion Harding.

The victory for Galion, which lost last week’s opener, 20-19, at league foe River Valley, evened its record to 1-1, which also is the team’s MOAC record.

Next week, the Tigers travel to Bellville to take on the Clear Fork Colts.

Galion was never really threatened Friday night by the Presidents. They controlled the ball for more an 9 minutes in the first quarter, finally hitting pay dirt after a Marion Harding fumble at the 9 yard line. On 4th and goal from the 1, Hanif Donaldson rumbled in for the first score of the night. Dominic Pittman’s kick made it 7-0 with 4:16 to go in the opening period.

Just five minutes later, with 11:20 to go in the first half, quarterback Wilson Frankhouse Hit Donaldson with a 9-yard TD pass. Donaldson’s second scored and Pittman’s second kick made it 14-0.

Harding tried to make a game of it as it finally got a running game going in the second quarter, which — in turn — opened its passing game. Presidents’ quarterback Brady Wink rolled out an hit Kaeden Faggs with a 25-yard pass. Faggs weaved his way into the end zone for the score, The point after attempt was no good and Harding trailed 14-6.

That was Harding’s only score of the game.

With time running out in the first half, Galion put together a quick drive and Pittman’s 18-yard FG was straight and true and upped the Tigers lead to 17-6 at the break.

Donaldson continued his big night in the second half. With 3:54 to go in the third period, he rumbled into the endzone for this third score of the evening. A missed extra-point kick made it 23-6.

Galion’s final score came on a 24-yard run by Gage Vanderkooi, with 2:27 to go in the game.

The Tigers made good use of running backs Vanderkooi and Braeden Eckels, who broke off several big runs on the Tigers’ final drive.

Photo by Don Tudor

Galion defenders go all out Friday night in the Tigers’ 30-6 win vs. Harding at Unckrich Stadium in HeisePark. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Ready-to-lower-the-boom.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

Galion quarterback Wilson Frankhouse found himself under attack often by a pesky Harding defense. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_b-090420j-Harding-at-GHS-fb_0116.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

Galion’s Hanif Donaldson had a big game for the Tigers, scoring three times in a 30-6 victory over Marion Harding. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Hanif-Donaldson.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

