Ohio sheriff warns against violence toward officers

(The Center Square) – An Ohio sheriff issued a warning to anyone with an idea of lawlessness directed at law enforcement in his county.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones took to Facebook to make it clear the department’s response to those shooting at deputies. Deputies will shoot back.

“I won’t tolerate it, period,” Jones said in a statement released on the department’s Facebook page. “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back. I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months.”

Jones said he has seen lawlessness directed at police across the country over the last few months. He referenced water dumped on police in New York, bricks and frozen water battles thrown at police, as well as officers blinded by lasers in Portland, Oregon.

He also said police have been shot at in Chicago and all across the country.

“If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform, keep in mind, nothing in life is free,” he wrote.

By J.D. Davidson The Center Square

J.D. Davidson is regional editor at The Center Square

