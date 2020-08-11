Crestline schools change start dates; most students will begin Aug. 24

CRESTLINE — Crestline schools have changed their start dates.

School will begin on August 24, 2020 for students in grades 1-12.

The first day for preschool and kindergarten is Aug. 26.

The first day for the Bulldog Academy is Aug. 31.

The status in the district may change based on the risk level of the county. Currently, the Crestline schools will be open for all students, five days a week.

A copy of the restart plan can be found here.

Also, the restart plan is available on the school district website at www.crestlinebulldogs.org

