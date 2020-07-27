Shutterfly expansion means 100 new jobs for Galion

GALION — One of the world’s leading personalized photography product companies is making a significant investment into its northwest Ohio operations. Shutterfly will invest more than $23 million over three years to enhance product offerings at its Galion location.

The company, which already employs nearly 200 people at Galion site, expects to add another 100 new jobs through this expansion project.

“Our business is deeply connected to the local labor market and the Galion community, and we’re pleased to provide stability for current employees while expanding in the future,” said Dave Bull, Shutterfly Inc.’s vice president of manufacturing.

Shutterfly, Inc., with corporate headquarters in Redwood City, Calif., and Eden Prairie, Minn., acquired Lifetouch in 2018 in an $825 million deal, and with it, the Galion Lifetouch plant. Since 1995 when Lifetouch had taken over a former photo studio, the Galion site has been producing Lifetouch photography products for church communities, and over the past several years expanded to include preschool and studio photography.

Now, the company will be supporting not only multiple Lifetouch product lines, but also include Shutterfly brand products, including personalized photo books, calendars, cards and wall art.

“Shutterfly’s decision to make a major investment in our community is excellent news,” said Galion mayor Tom O’Leary. “The company’s commitment to the Galion area and its workforce is greatly appreciated.”

Shutterfly was founded in 1999 and has expanded to more than 10,000 employees with manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada.

In selecting its Crawford County plant for this expansion project, Shutterfly officials recognized the region’s competitive business climate and highly skilled labor pool as significant factors in the site selection process.

Additionally, the location puts production even closer to customers in the northeast corridor of the U.S., improving efficiencies and speed for customers in the region.

“Shutterfly is a global leader in digital photo products manufacturing that will expand with Ohio’s exceptional talent and supply chain,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “This investment will bring 100 new jobs and new production lines to this growing facility.”

JobsOhio awarded the company a grant to support the expansion of the facility. In addition, the Ohio Development Services Agency approved a Job Creation Tax Credit. Both the Regional Growth Partnership and the Crawford Partnership worked collaboratively with JobsOhio throughout the process in securing the project for Galion.

Expansion efforts are expected to begin right away, with production of Shutterfly products scheduled to start at the facility next spring.

Work will start soon on $23 million expansion at Ohio 598 facility

Staff report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

The Regional Growth Partnership is the lead economic development group serving the Toledo region and 17 counties of northwest Ohio. As a 100 percent privately led organization, the RGP focuses on meeting the site selection needs of corporate clients in a confidential, innovative and time-sensitive manner. Serving as a true regional and private group, the RGP is not bound by political jurisdictions, allowing us to act in the best interest of businesses each and every time.

