Reports: Ohio Speaker Larry Householder arrested as part of $60 million public corruption case

(The Center Square) – Authorities arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, and others as part of a $60 million public corruption racketeering conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers has scheduled a Tuesday afternoon press conference to discuss the case. A spokesperson for Householder did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation apparently centers on House Bill 6, The Toledo Blade reported. The bill, which opponents called a ratepayer-funded bailout of a pair of nuclear power plants in Ohio, creates funds to support nuclear energy plants and some solar power facilities in the Buckeye State.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, authorities also arrested former Ohio GOP Chairman Matt Borges, Householder adviser Jeff Longstreth, and lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes.

Gov. Mike DeWine has rescheduled his Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 press conference, according to reports.

The news comes after utility giant ComEd admitted to bribery in a federal case that also implicated Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. On Monday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he did not plan to conduct a special session of the legislature to tackle ethics reform