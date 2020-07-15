Stay close to home; enjoy local tourism offerings

MANSFIELD — Each year, thousands and thousands of visitors flock to the area, many from hundreds of miles away. They come to explore our great outdoors, to pedal our bike trail and stop to smell the flowers. They hunt ghosts, watch races, and immerse themselves in the No.-1 rated movie (according to IMBD) of all time.

It’s actually a pretty formidable gathering of attractions and activities that may be better known by those who don’t live in Richland County. In the years before COVID-19 hit, the trend was for visitors to experience a destination as locals do. They booked AirBnB’s to stay in houses or apartments, ate where residents love to eat, enjoyed local arts, music, and life the local way.

New travel trend identified

That tourism trend has been somewhat flipped backwards. Research has identified a growing desire of potential travelers who won’t stray far from home this summer. That has created an extraordinary opportunity for attractions and residents alike. We promote our attractions to people around the world all year long, but this summer we invite residents to enjoy what’s in your own backyard like those thousands of visitors do.

“Do something different! If you are staying closer to home this summer, why not experience our region’s vast array of famous, historical and recreational attractions,” says Lee Tasseff, President of Destination Mansfield-Richland County. “Most of us pass by our attractions on our way to out of town or going about our daily routines and probably don’t think much about them. Maybe it’s time to understand why tens of thousands leave their backyards to visit ours.”

Residents have the unexpected opportunity to experience their local tourism offerings like visitors do. Show your support for these local attractions, recreation spots, and arts & entertainment venues and make a summer bucket list full of new things to do.

Visit a local attraction

One thing each of these attractions has in common, is they have been visited by many from around the United States and multiple countries around the world. You drive by them all the time, but when was the last time you paid them a visit?

Make it your summer goal to visit a local attraction or recreation spot you haven’t visited or haven’t been to in years and see for yourself why visitors travel to here from around the world. Get outside and enjoy local recreation, spend some time at our local lakes, or see what’s on and enjoy local arts & entertainment.

What will you explore in your own hometown? Wherever you land, we hope you gain a greater appreciation for the Richland County tourism economy.

To help out, Destination Mansfield has started a blog that includes information on all the best things visitors love to do.

Photo courtesy golfadvisor.com Deer Ridge Golf Course and the Black Dog Tavern, inside the clubhouse, are two popular places to visit in the Bellville area. Due to COVID-19, Destination Mansfield is encouraging area residents to stay close to home and visit area sites they may not know about or have thought about in recent years. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_black-dog-tavern.jpg Photo courtesy golfadvisor.com Deer Ridge Golf Course and the Black Dog Tavern, inside the clubhouse, are two popular places to visit in the Bellville area. Due to COVID-19, Destination Mansfield is encouraging area residents to stay close to home and visit area sites they may not know about or have thought about in recent years.