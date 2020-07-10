Galion City Schools kindergarten registration Aug. 10-11

GALION — Galion City Schools will have kindergarten registration and screening August 10 and August 11.

Families enrolling kindergarten children should do so by calling the district’s administrative office at 419-468-3432, ext. 13000. Any child five-years-old on or before Aug. 1, 2020 is eligible to register.

Kindergarten registration and screening appointments are required, and are available from 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on August 10 and 1 to 7:40 p.m. on August 11.

Children entering school for the first time must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communication and other health or medical conditions and developmental delays.

Proof of residence, birth certificate, immunization (shots) records, and custody papers should be brought on the day of the screening.

Please call the Galion City Schools administrative offices at 419-468-3432 ext. 13000 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_Kindergarten-Registration-banner.jpg