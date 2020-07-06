This weekend’s Second Saturday Shop Hope in Galion will celebrate Christmas in July

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Christmas in July” themed Second Saturday Shop Hop this Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is the second of three Shop Hops organized by the chamber this summer to support local Galion area merchants. The Second Saturday Shop Hop is sponsored by Donley Ford of Galion, Firelands Federal Credit Union, First Federal Bank of Ohio and Park National Bank.

“We realized that amid the pandemic, we needed to create an event that helped to promote our local small businesses,” said Miranda Jones, the chamber’s executive director. “The shop hop allows for social distancing, while still promoting growth and success for our area. Once they have found Santa and his reindeer, they can return their completed card to the chamber’s tent to claim their prize.

“We had a great turnout for our June Shop Hop and hope to continue that in July,” Jones said. “We’ve added additional engagement activities for those who wish to participate in the shop hop.”

Another addition to Saturday’s event is “Shop Hop Rocks,” sponsored by DRM Productions. Randomly painted rocks will be hidden along Harding Way between Union and Liberty streets. Find a painted rock and follow the instructions on the back to earn a prize.

The chamber also plans to hand out Shop Hop canvas bags and giveaway items from the sponsors of the event. Also, the Food & Beverage “Blitz Card” promotional incentive event is back and encourages shoppers to visit and help out chamber members that serve food and beverages.

The next Second Saturday Shop Hop is Aug. 8. For more information about the shop hops, or for information on becoming a Second Saturday Shop Hop sponsor, call Jones at the chamber office at 419-468-7737 or email her at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org

This weekend’s Second Saturday Shop Hop has a holiday theme