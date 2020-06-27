Kingwood Center Gardens, public library join forces in Mansfield to advance literacy

MANSFIELD — Kingwood Center Gardens on Friday opened a new feature, a literacy adventure – The Storybook Trail!

With this feature, children of all ages will be able to enjoy a stroll along the woodland Nature Trail that begins at the Peacock Playhouse and ends near the bottom of the Park Ave parking lot. Along the Trail, pages of a selected book will be displayed in sequential order allowing readers to walk from one display panel to the next, reading a book and surrounded by nature.

Selected to debut The Storybook Trail is, “The Someone New,” from Jill Twiss and E.G. Keller, an award-winning author and illustrator team. The Someone New tells the timely story of a chipmunk named Jitterbug who likes everything to stay the same. Can his forest friends help him learn that kindness is more powerful than fear?

A partner on the project is Mansfield Richland County Public Library. The Keyser Library Fund and the George and Barbara Keyser D A Fund of Richland County Foundation funded the establishment of The Storybook Trail. Park National Bank is the 2020 sponsor.

“The Someone New” will be on sale in the Garden Shop. Featured books will change a few times throughout the year, and each will be available for purchase.

In October 2020, Kingwood will celebrate the opening of the Garden Gateway, a new visitor center with a café, garden and gift shop, ballroom, exhibit gallery, and guest amenities. The Garden Gateway Project also includes the Grand Perennial Garden with Perennial Pavilion, the new Draffan Fountain Terrace, and a Nature Pond.

Kingwood Center Gardens is an exquisite garden estate on 47 acres in Mansfield, OH that once was the home of the innovative industrialist, Charles Kelley King. Kingwood is renowned for its distinctive floral displays, unique plant specimens, woodland trails, historic mansion and gardens, display greenhouse, duck pond, and peacocks. Signature events like Wine Walk, the Great Pumpkin Glow and Christmas at Kingwood delight thousands of guests annually and provide vital support for this non-profit organization.