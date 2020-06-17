$4.7 million released to to aid summer fairs in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A plan to help Ohio’s county and independent fairs open safely and operate successfully has received approval from the state’s Controlling Board. Ohio Senate president Obhof, Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio House speaker Larry Householder recently announced the plan to allow fairs to safely open and operate this summer.

“Ohio’s fairs showcase our vibrant agricultural communities and mark a year of hard work and preparation by so many of our young people involved in 4-H and FFA,” said President Obhof. “We worked hard to ensure that these events would go on this summer and that families could have a safe but fun experience across Ohio.”

The State Controlling Board approved $4.7 million in funding on Monday to help ensure that fairs can continue this summer. Each fair that conducts a junior fair will receive $50,000 to be used for costs to conduct the fair in a safe manner consistent with COVID-19 health guidelines. Fairs that do not conduct a junior fair can still receive $15,000 to be used for next year’s fair.

Local fair boards who had already announced cancellations in 2020 can apply for a new date with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, if they would like to go forward this year. For example, following the release of the updated guidance, the Medina County Fair reversed its prior cancellation and decided to move ahead with this year’s fair under the new and more flexible guidelines.

More information on safety guidelines for Ohio’s fairs can be found here. For a list of all Ohio county and independent fairs, visit www.ohiofairs.org

