Mosquito spraying starts this week in Galion

GALION — Weather permitting, the City of Galion will conduct mosquito spraying on Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18. Spraying will begin at 10 p.m. on both nights. Residents should close their windows and keep children and pets indoors during spraying.
Here are some other yays to reduce mosquitoes in your yard:
- Empty, remove, cover, or turn over receptacles with the potential to hold water.
- Clean bird baths twice weekly.
- Discard old tires or store them indoors.
- Repair leaky plumbing and outside faucets.
- Make sure gutters and downspouts are free of blockage and are properly draining.
- Empty your pets’ water dishes daily.