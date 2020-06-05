Heise Park pool, East Park splash pad open Saturday; Covid-19 restrictions will be in effect

GALION — With some Covid-19 restrictions being finally being lifted by the state, the Galion YMCA is gearing up for summer with the opening of the city’s East Park splash pad as well as the Heise Park Pool this weekend.

Andrea Wildenthaler, director of operations at the YMCA, said the splash park and the pool will open on Saturday and Sunday. She said the pool will be open from 1-5 p.m. both days, while the splash park will be open from 1-7 p.m.

Pool hours this summer are Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m., and weekends from 1-5 p.m. Rentals will be available on weekend evenings. Pool fees are the same as last year.

Memberships are available to the pool. Visit the Galion Community Center YMCA Facebook page or call the YMCA for information.

Splash Park hours are Monday through Sunday from 1-7 p.m. There is no fee to use Splash Park.

A message on the Galion Community Center YMCA Facebook page stated: “All of our employees are receiving extensive training and we are proud to employ every one of them. The safety of every member of this community is being carefully considered and know that it will continually evolve and change as we enjoy the summer together.”

To keep in compliance with new rules in order to open, Wildenthaler said there will be a lot of cleaning and sanitizing going on at both locations throughout the day. Additionally, picnic tables will be spaced further apart and they are asking people to adhere to mandated social distancing recommendations.

“We’ve made quite a few adjustments following all of the recommendations and required mandates by the governor,” she said. “At splash park, the staff on duty will be responsible for overseeing the members and patrons when they come in to make sure they are staying within their family areas. The large grassy area out in the field we’re hoping to utilize a lot at both locations. We’re asking people to bring their own blankets and things and we’re going to move some picnic tables out there, too so they aren’t as close together.”

Wildenthaler said the governor requires pool staff to clean every two hours, but she said splash park and pool staff will be cleaning every 20 minutes.

“We use a diluted bleach cleaner/sanitizer…and obviously the chlorinated water is honestly the best thing. So all those things will be self-sanitized when the water is running. And we’ll be spraying down everything that isn’t (self-sanitizing). We’ll be spraying down all the picnic tables, and all the bases to the umbrellas and the overhangs. The bathrooms we’ll be cleaning every 20 minutes or so, depending on the number of people. Pop machines and other high touch points will be getting cleaned every 20 minutes,too.”

