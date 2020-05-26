Work starting on major rehab of U.S. 30 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is beginning work on the major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 — between state Route 309 and Fifth Avenue — in the city of Mansfield. Project work will address deteriorating pavements and bridge conditions on U.S. 30, and improve outdated design features. The road was repaved in 2010 with pavement repairs in 2017, but the concrete base underneath the asphalt has deteriorated and has required ongoing repairs. The original bridges in this section of road are nearing the end of their lifespan. The project work will also improve safety though this portion of U.S. 30 and its interchanges.

In addition to pavement replacement along U.S. 30, the project includes:

Replacement of various bridges, construction of a median barrier, shoulder widening along U.S. 30, addition of corridor lighting, replace right-of-way fencing, and addition of noise wall in various locations

Upgrade of ramp merge along U.S. 30 at state Route 39 and state Route 545 on both the on and off ramps

Resurfacing of Longview Avenue from state Route 13 (N. Main Street) to state Route 545 (Olivesburg Road)

Construction of new eastbound state Route 13/state Route 545 entrance and exit ramps.

Resurface the westbound state Route 13 entrance and exit ramps, and replace pavement on the eastbound state Route 545 entrance and exit ramps

Complete maintenance on the U.S. 30 bridge over state Route 13

This week, crews will begin with pothole repairs throughout the project. The U.S. 30 westbound ramp to State Route 39 north, will close permanently as part of the project. The detour for motorists is to continue west on U.S. 30 to Trimble Road, turn left at Trimble Road and re-enter U.S. 30 eastbound to exit state Route 39 north. Barrier wall will be set, and traffic will be shifted to the west side of state Route 39 under U.S. 30, while maintaining one lane of traffic in each direction. Crews will begin earth work near the state Route 39 northbound to U.S. 30 eastbound ramp and Longview Road.

Motorists can expect two lanes of traffic maintained on U.S. 30 eastbound as crews begin shoulder work through the project. The first structure to be widened will be the Bowman Street bridge.

This project was awarded to Shelly and Sands Inc. for $62 million and is expected to be complete May 2023.

For continued updates to the project or to view the most current traffic impacts, please visit the project website at https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/about-us/traffic-advisories/district-3/richland-county-construction-update. To sign up for continuous email updates, please visit www.transportation.ohio.gov and click on Subscribe for updates on ODOT, at the bottom of the page.

For more information or questions, contact District 3 Communications at 419-207-7181 or D03.PIO@dot.ohio.gov

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_Road-construction.jpg