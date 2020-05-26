Heise Park pool, Splash Park to open June 6

GALION — The Heise Park swimming pool and the splash park facility at East Park will both open for the 2020 season on Saturday, June 6. But there will be new guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the CDC, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through water, but the Ohio Department of Health has issued several guidelines for the use of pools and aquatic facilities.

We are asking guests to cooperate with staff and follow posted signage.

While there is no reduced capacity, staff will ensure guests are able to maintain six feet of physical distancing. Guests will need to sign in at the admission gate, so please anticipate a longer wait than normal. Staff will clean surfaces, railings, and restrooms every 20 minutes. Shower rooms will be closed and there will be no self-service in the concession area.

For guests, mandatory practices are:

Maintain six feet of physical distance while in the pool, in lounge areas, or standing in line for admission/concessions.

Do not swim or gather in groups of more than 10.

Stay home if you do not feel well.

Recommended practices for guests are:

Wear a mask or face covering when on the pool deck, entering buildings, or interacting near other pool guests. Masks should be removed prior to swimming as wet masks can cause difficulty breathing.

Practice good personal hygiene, including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, etc.

Bring your own lawn chairs. Pool chairs will be available, but guests must sanitize them before and after use.

Pool hours will be Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m., and weekends from 1-5 p.m. Rentals will be available on weekend evenings. Splash Park hours are Monday through Sunday from 1-7 p.m. Please note, both facilities will close on days in which the air temperature is below 71 degrees or when there is rain and/or lightning.

Admission for the Splash Park will continue to be free. Pool fees will remain the same as last year; to purchase season passes or schedule a private rental, contact the Galion Community Center YMCA at 419-468-7754.

