Crawford County voters pass Senior Services levy; Garverick, Murphy will vie for juvenile/probate court judge; Commissioner winners are Schmidt, Weisenauer

BUCYRUS — Crawford County voters overwhelmingly passed the Senior Service Levy, by a finally unofficial tally of 4,443 for and 1872 against, in the drawn out Ohio primary. Originally set for March, election day voting was called off due to COVID-19. Mail-in voting ended Monday.

Crawford County voters said yes to the renewal of 1 mill and an increase of 0.75 mill, to support senior citizens with home-delivered meals; homemaker and chore services; transportation services and more.

There were few contested locally.

Republican Larry Schmidt, of Bucyrus, won the GOP nod for one open seat on the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, Schmidt garnered 1,788 votes in a four-man race. Terry Gribble received 1,186, Michael Schiefer 724 and Amber Wertman 608.

In the second seat up for grabs, Republican Doug Weisenauer, of Bloomville, pulled 2,598 votes vs. 1,588 votes for Jeffrey Price, of Bucyrus.

There were no Democratic candidates for either seat. Schmidt’s term is slated to begin Jan. 2, 2021. Weisenauer’s term is start Jan. 3, 2021.

In a November race for judge of probate/juvenile Court, for a full term commencing Feb. 9, 2021, Democrat Debra A. Garverick, of Galion, who garnered 1,538 votes in the primary; will face off against Republican Patrick Murphy of Tiro, who collected $3,490 primary votes.

All other county offices up for grabs next year were uncontested in the primary. November candidates include:

Judge of Common Pleas Court General Division (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Sean Leuthold, Republican, Bucyrus, 4,136 votes.

For prosecuting attorney: Matthew Crall, Republican, Bucyrus, 3,912 votes.

For clerk of the court of common pleas: Janelle Moore, Republican, Galion, 3,743 votes.

For county recorder: Julie A. Wells, Republican, Crestline, 3,772 votes.

For county treasurer: Cindy Edwards, Republican, Bucyrus, 3,893 votes.

For county engineer: Mark E. Baker, Republican, Galion, 3,881 votes.

For coroner: Christopher Michael Johnson, Republican, Bucyrus, 3,814 votes.

For sheriff: Scott M. Kent, Democrat, Republican, Bucyrus, 1,582 votes.

The only two local Crawford County issues on the primary ballot were in Liberty Township, and both passed: A one-year fire tax passed 257-48; anAmbulance/EMS Tax passed 258-50.

Voter turnout was not great. According to the Crawford County Board of Elections, total voter turnout was just 24.15 percent. That includes a turnout for Democrats of 75.90 percent; 52.46 percent for Republican, zero percent for Libertarians and 1.47 percent for those who registered as non-partisans. H

That compares to a turnout of 11.65 percent in the May 2019 primary.

Garverick, Murphy will vie for juvenile/probate court judge; Commissioner winners are Schmidt, Weisenauer

By Russ Kent

