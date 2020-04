BUCYRUS — Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio contacted Bucyrus Backpack Program, LLC this week for the purpose of making food available to Crawford County residents who are in need during this difficult time.

Distribution is this Monday, April 13, from noon until 3 p.m. in the softball field parking lot at Bucyrus High School. Second Harvest anticipates bring approximately 500 boxes of food to distribute.

There is more information on the two flyers attached to this article