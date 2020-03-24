Here is the March 24 Update from the City of Galion Health Department

COVID-19 Update 3/24/20

THE GOAL IS FOR ALL OF US TO WORK COLLECTIVELY TO SLOW THE SPREAD. IF YOU CAN STAY HOME, DO THAT. THE VIRUS ONLY SPREADS WHEN WE ALLOW IT TO HAPPEN THROUGH OUR BEHAVIORS.

“As we have watched different countries and other states, it is important for us to remind you of our goal to Flatten The Curve. We have to do what we are doing so our healthcare system is not overwhelmed. Not only for COVID-19 patients but also for other emergencies.

As of today, March 24, 2020 2:00pm), there are:

•# of Confirmed Cases: 564 This is the tip of the iceburg, again testing is limited

o16.1% are healthcare workers

•CRAWFORD COUNTY HAS HAD ITS 1ST CONFIRMED CASE REPORTED

•Deaths: 8- Cuyahoga (2), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Gallia (1) Lucas (1), Stark (1)

•# of Cases Hospitalized (25.7%): 145,

•# of Hospitalized Cases in ICU: 62 (11%) – 25 are from Long-Term Care (LTC) facilities

•Age Range: <1-95

•# of Ohio Counties with Confirmed Cases: 49

IF WE DON’T ABIDE BY SOCIAL DISTANCING, WE COULD HAVE 6,000 NEW CASES PER DAY.

GALION

THE FIRST CASE BEING ANNOUNCED IN CRAWFORD COUNTY IS NOT A SURPRISE. PUBLIC HEALTH STAFF WILL CONDUCT CONTACT TRACING, REACHING OUT TO ANY KNOWN INDIVIDUAL WHO CAME WITHIN 6 FEET OF THE PERSON FOR MORE THAN 15 MINUTES. THIS INDIVIDUAL IS IN THEIR MID-60’S AND IS CURRENTLY ISOLATED AT HOME AND ARE UNDER THE CARE OF A PHYSICIAN. CRAWFORD COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH WILL NOT BE RELEASING ANY ADDITIONAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION TO RESPECT THE INDIVIDUAL’S PRIVACY.

•Received VERY limited SNS; PPE for first responders, Long-Term Care facilities, and Hospitals

OHIO’S RESPONSE OBJECTIVES

•Policies to Promote physical distancing “Stay at Home” Order

•Policies to reduce healthcare system burdens

•Actions to increase healthcare capacity

•Actions to conserve PPE and explore supply chain solutions

HOSPITALS

•The state talked about the importance of increasing capacity in our healthcare system and ensuring healthcare workers and first responders have the PPE they need. The state is working with hospitals every day to analyze the needs and looking at modeling to prepare.

•Ohio hospitals are at 60% capacity. ICU beds in total are around 3,600. It is all about ICU bed capacity. Ohio is taking a cue from Maryland and turning hospitals into expanded ICUs. Ohio needs to expand its ICU capacity by 50%.

BUSINESSES-ECONOMY

•Governor DeWine- “Let me talk about our economy. Every single day I think about those of you who are unemployed. I think about the small businesses. I know that each day that goes by that you don’t have income is very, very tough. And I fully understand that.”

•WHEN PEOPLE ARE DYING AND PEOPLE DON’T FEEL SAFE, THE ECONOMY IS NOT GOING TO COME BACK. WE HAVE TO FLATTEN THE CURVE SO THAT WHEN THE WAVE COMES, IT’S NOT AS BIG AS IT WOULD HAVE BEEN AND WE ARE PREPARED FOR IT.

•IF YOU ARE OPEN, YOU MUST REMEMBER TO KEEP A SAFE ENVIRONMENT FOR YOUR EMPLOYEES. YOU DON’T WANT TO HAVE A VIOLATION THAT CAUSES AN EMPLOYEE TO BECOME SICK AND THEN IT SPREADS THROUGH YOUR WORKFORCE.

•PROTECTING PEOPLE AND PROTECTING THE ECONOMY ARE NOT MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE. WE FIRST SAVE OUR ECONOMY BY FIRST SAVING LIVES. IF OUR HOSPITALS ARE OVERWHELMED, IF THOUSANDS OF OHIOANS DO NOT GET THE CARE THEY NEED, IF MANY OF OUR DOCTORS AND NURSES DO NOT GET THE CARE THEY NEED, IF PEOPLE DIE BECAUSE WE DON’T HAVE THE FACILITIES THEY NEED – IT IS A TRAGEDY FOR ALL OF US AND NOT HELPFUL IN REBUILDING OUR ECONOMY AS WE MOVE FORWARD. IT WOULD BE DESTRUCTIVE TO OUR ECONOMY. IF PEOPLE ARE DYING AND DON’T FEEL SAFE, THE ECONOMY WILL NOT COME BACK. WE HAVE TO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO FLATTEN THAT CURVE.

PPE- PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

•PPE stands for Personal Protective Equipment – and it means the masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and goggles that are needed for our first responders. Our commitment is to do all we can to get first responders what they need.

•The state is hearing that healthcare workers need PPE and Ohio is working on getting more PPE. That’s why the state halted elective surgeries and is asking for donations of PPE, as well as working with companies to make PPE.

•Ohio has distributed almost all of the PPE based on need to Ohio counties.

•Researchers at Battelle are looking at how to extend the life of PPE.

The PPE shortage continues, even with the limited amount Ohio received from the national stockpile.

•PPE – Ohio received a very limited supply from the federal government. The state is disbursing this to the local health departments today, but they are small numbers and not truckloads. We need more PPE and Ohio is requesting more from the federal government.

•Crawford County Emergency Management is asking for donations of personal protective equipment. They are in need of:

•N95 masks, Ear loop face masks, Surgical gloves, Sterile swabs, Hand Sanitizer

•If anyone has anything to donate, they can contact the CCME office.

Crawford County Emergency Management

112 E. Mansfield St., Suite 302

Bucyrus, Ohio 44820

ccema@crawford-co.org

Office: 419-562-6009 · Fax: 419-562-1025

GALION CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

WE ARE OPEN! HOWEVER, TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND COMMUNITY WE WILL BE KEEPING OUR DOORS LOCKED AND ASK THAT YOU CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. WE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING SERVICES:

– BIRTH AND DEATH CERTIFICATES (PLEASE COMPLETE AN APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE GALIONHEALTH.ORG AND MAIL)

– IMMUNIZATIONS AND TB TESTS- BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE COMPLETE FORMS ON OUR WEBSITE PRIOR TO YOUR APPOINTMENT

– CAR SEAT DISTRIBUTION – PLEASE COMPLETE THE APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE AND MAIL

– NUISANCES, AND DOG BITES – PLEASE COMPLETE FORMS ONLINE USING OUR WEBSITE

– SEXUAL HEALTH – CALL FOR AVAILABILITY

– FREE CONDOMS- PLEASE CALL AND MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR PICK UP

– GENERAL QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS WE WILL BE GLAD TO HELP! PLEASE GIVE US A CALL! 419-468-1075 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE GALIONHEALTH.ORG

REMINDERS & INFORMATION

➡️THE GALION CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DOES NOT HAVE THE ABILITY TO TEST AT OUR OFFICE, ILL INDIVIDUALS SHOULD CONTACT THEIR DOCTOR OR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER.

➡️If your job has been impacted by COVID-19, please visit jfs.ohio.gov/coronavirus for information and visit unemployment.ohio.gov to apply for benefits.

➡️If you feel sick or think you may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, call your doctor or healthcare provider BEFORE you go in.

➡️PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING! That means staying home and away from others when you can.

➡️Remember, call centers to answer questions regarding COVID-19 are now open. The ODH call center will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The Avita Health System’s Coronavirus Information Hotline is available 7 days a week from 9:00am – 6:00pm at 419-468-0800.

➡️DON’T BELIEVE EVERY RUMOR YOU SEE ONLINE. Remember to use trusted sources. CDC; Ohio Department of Health; Governor Mike DeWine; local health departments; and verified media are good resources.

➡️The Ohio Department of Health website should be your top resource for COVID-19 information. This resource has been created to help you. COVID-19 numbers are updated at 2 p.m. every day. Find it at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

➡️FINALLY, REMEMBER THAT WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. BE KIND TO SERVICE WORKERS, HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, AND THOSE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COMBATING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK. THANK YOU!