Guilty plea entered in Marion County rape case

MARION — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that a Marion County man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven victims over three years.

Ian Gordon, 23, was indicted March 20, 2019, for offenses that occurred in December 2014, May 2015, January 2017 and March 2017.

Gordon pleaded guilty on March 13, 2020, to:

Rape, one count (F1)

Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, three counts (F4)

Sexual imposition, three counts (M3)

Gordon faces three to 15½ years in prison and five years of mandatory post-release control. The sentence will require lifetime registration as a sexual offender with community notification. Gordon is set to be sentenced April 13, at 11:30 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and AG Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Special Prosecutions section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

