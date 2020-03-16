Galion Inquirer

GALION — Crawford County voters will elect two county commissions and decide if they’ll continue to support funding for senior citizens.

Two seats are open on the Crawford County Board of Commissioners. The winners will be Republicans as no Democrats are running in this primary:

For the county commissioner seat commencing Jan. 2, 2021, voters will close between Terry J. Gribble of Galion; Michael E. Schiefer of Bucyrus; Larry Schmidt of Bucyrus; and Amber Wertman if Galion.

For the county commissioner seat commencing Jan. 3, 2021, voters will choose either Jeffrey Price of Bucyrus; or Doug Weisenauer of Bloomville.

Voters also are being asked to approve renewal of 1 mill and an increase of 0.75 mills to constitute a tax to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of services for senior citizens through Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc., including but not limited to: home delivered meals; homemaker and chore services; and transportation service. This tax will be at a rate not exceeding 1.75 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.175 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

The Crawford County Board of Elections has not sent notice of any change in Crawford County polling places, although voting sites that are in areas that include senior citizens are being moved to different spots. If you have questions about your polling place, you can visit the Ohio Secretary of State website.

This is a presidential primary election. Voters must declare a political party affiliation to vote. You may also vote by mail.

The deadline to vote by mail ends today (Saturday, March 14, at noon).

Crawford County registered voters may still vote early, by coming into the office at the Crawford County Courthouse until 2 p.m. today, Monday, March 16.

Democratic candidates include

For Delegate-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention (vote for one): Michael Bennet; Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard. Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren.

For Representative to Congress (4th District): Shannon M. Freshour, Marysville, Mike Larsen, Plain City; Jeffrey Sites, Lima.

For State Senator (26th District): Craig Swartz

For State Representative (87th District), Nicholas Barnes, Upper Sandusky

Judge of Probate/Juvenile Court (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Debra A. Garverick, Galion

For Sheriff: Scott M. Kent, Bucyrus

Republican candidates include

For Delegate-At-Large and Alternate-at-Large to the National Convention: Donald J. Trump

For District Delegate and District Alternate to the National Convention (4th District): Donald Trump

For Representative to Congress (4th District): Jim Jordan, Urbana

For State Senator (26th district): Melissa Ackison, Bill Reineke

For State Representative (87th District): Riordan T. McClain

Judge of Common Pleas Court General Division (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Sean Leuthold, Bucyrus.

Judge of Probate/Juvenile Court (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Patrick T. Murphy, Tiro:

For Prosecuting Attorney: Matthew Crall, Bucyrus

For Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas: Janelle Moore, Galion

For County Recorder: Julie A. Wells, Crestline

For County Treasurer: Cindy Edwards, Bucyrus

For County Engineer: Mark E. Baker, Galion

For Coroner: Christopher Michael Johnson, Bucyru

Libertarian candidates include

For Representative to Congress (4th District): Steve Perkins, Pataskala

There are two other issues on the ballot, both have to do with Liberty Township:

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Liberty Township for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire equipment at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 3 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Liberty Township for the purpose of providing ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 0.6 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.06 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 3 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

By Russ Kent Galion Inquirer

Email Russ Kent at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com

