JobsOhio reports strong momentum in state

COLUMBUS — JobsOhio released its 2019 Annual Report and Strategic Plan 2020, recapping another strong year of results while laying out a vision for future economic development. In 2019, as Site Selection Magazine declared Ohio the No. 3 state for business climate, JobsOhio had its second-best year for new payroll commitments and its third-best year for capital investment. Leadership transitioned in March, followed by a statewide tour to hear from and strengthen relationships with regional economic development partners, local officials and members of the business community around Ohio. With renewed focus, JobsOhio is positioned to accelerate momentum for Ohio in the new decade ahead.

Following up a strong year in 2018, JobsOhio achieved:

22,770 new jobs

$1.2 billion in new jobs payroll

$7 billion in capital investment

306 total projects

“During a year of transition, the JobsOhio team and our partners remained focused on the mission and did an exceptional job and produced outstanding results in 2019,” said JobsOhio President and Chief Investment Officer, J.P. Nauseef. “Building upon that strong foundation, we are executing an enhanced strategy for the 2020s.”

In 2020, JobsOhio will see the initial results of its Go Forward Strategy, which includes:

Incorporating inclusive growth strategies by adding up to 4,000-6,000 new jobs in distressed communities across the state over five years;

Building economic resilience by adding up to 10,000 federal and military jobs, two international and three domestic passenger flight routes in five years and supporting Ohio’s digital infrastructure;

Shaping the future of work by increasing in-demand degrees by up to 50% and completing up to 60 Talent Acquisition Services Program projects per year;

Focusing on site availability by adding up to 20-35 new construction ready sites that will bring up to 10-20 significant new projects to Ohio over five years;

Making innovation a state strength by tripling the amount of annual computer science degrees and increasing by 20% the level of federal funded research.

“The level of success we achieved in 2019 is why our economic development model is the envy of other states around the nation,” said JobsOhio Board of Directors Chairman Bob Smith. “We are led by a team of industry experts that creates a competitive advantage for Ohio.”Ohio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth, One Columbus, Dayton Development Coalition, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.JobsOhio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

