Galion area news briefs

Galion FOP seeking donations via phone

This news release from the City of Galion on Monday morning on behalf of the Galion chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

GALION — There is currently a telephone solicitation in progress to help raise money for the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 71. This fundraiser is to assist in raising funds for things like: Shop with a Cop, school necessities for Galion students, Galion’s K-9 program, scholarships, family assistance, etc.

A consulting firm has been retained to assist with the fundraiser. These calls are legitimate. However, if you have any concerns feel free to call the Galion Police Department for confirmation at 419-468-9111.

Taylor Road composting facility sets hours

GALION — The 2020 schedule for the Taylor Road composting facility has been set. Yard waste, including limbs, brush, grass clippings and leaves, will be accepted free of charge to City of Galion and Polk Township residents. Chemically treated wood, such as deck material and railroad ties, stones and concrete are not accepted.

Dates are as follows: March 20, 21; April 17, 18; May 15, 16; June 19, 20; July 17, 18; August 21, 22; September 18, 19; October 16, 17; November 20, 21.

Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on these dates. The facility is located at 545 Taylor Road in Galion.

Peri chapter to meet March 12

GALION — The Crawford County PERI Chapter 85 will meet at noon on Thursday March 12 at the Galion Moose Lodge, 520 S. Market St. Meal reservations need to be in by Sunday March 8, 2020 by calling 419-562-8285 or 419-563-4973.

Board of elections will meet Thursday

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet on Thursday March 5, at 1 p.m. to conduct regular business and discuss personnel. The meeting will be held in the board office at 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.

GriefShare program starts March 16

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., will host its fourth GriefShare Group beginning Monday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m.in Fellowship Hall.

GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member or a friend through death. It is a 13 week, Christ centered, biblically based support group with 3 major components…a Video…Group discussion to allow participants time to talk about the video and how they are dealing with the death of their loved one…and a workbook to use at home. A person who is grieving the loss of a loved one can join at any time during the 13 weeks since each session is self-contained.

Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, everyone experiences grief differently. This program offers those who have experienced the loss of a loved one the opportunity to be with people in a safe, confidential and understanding environment where they will find encouragement, comfort and help in their grief experience.

For more information and/or to register for the program, please contact Mary at 419-845-3195, Peg at 330-550-4743 or the church office at 419-468-4557

Knights of Columbus fish dinners set

GALION — The Knights of Columbus in Galion have set the dates for their their Lenten fish dinners. There will be three of them: March 6, March 20 and April 3. The fish dinners are at the Galion St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St., from 5 – 7 p.m. Dine-inside or get carryout. These fish dinners are open to the public.

HEAP deadline is March 31

ONTARIO — Do you need help paying for Winter Heating bills? HEAP may be able to help you. How Do I Apply? Fill out the application – available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance. Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs: electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene. For more information call today. Heating Assistance Deadline is March 31, 2020